RICHLAND -
Following the deadly car accident on George Washington Way early Sunday morning, three young adults from the region have been identified as the victims.
Their names were not originally released, but the Benton County Coroner received permission from the families to release them.
According to Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris, the victims were Daniel Trejo, 19, and Andres Morfin, who had just turned 20, both from Grandview, and Lianna R. Salazar, 19, from Sunnyside.
All three had been presumed dead when first responders arrived.
According to Morris, all the victims were related in some fashion. Additionally, he noted that fluid toxicology reports are pending, with results expected tomorrow.
In response, the community has begun gathering around a makeshift memorial off of Jadwin Avenue and George Washington Way today.
The suspect, 19-year-old Jennifer Duong, was booked into the Benton County Jail on three counts of vehicular homicide. She appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday and will remain in jail on a 72-hour hold and $250,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court again March 3 at 1:30 p.m.
Kennewick School District confirms Duong last attended Kamiakan High School in March 2021. She did not graduate from there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.