More painted pianos coming to Yakima

YAKIMA,WA- A project by the Yakima Arts Commission and the Yakima Sunrise Rotary is bringing art and music together.

The President of the Yakima Sunrise Rotary says the "Painted Piano Project" started as an idea while he was traveling in other cities and they had painted pianos available for public use.

One local Yakima pianist said "at first I was a little confused. I was like umm who's going to be playing these pianos?"

The pianist Garrick Delacombe said "people will venture out and go out of their own way to just play piano."

President of Yakima Sunrise Rotary, Nathan Hull says they put out a notice for anyone who wanted to donate a piano and "people just started contacting me like crazy we probably have 15 pianos on stand by right now."

All of the pianos are donated then painted by a local artist on the Yakima Arts Commission list.

The Yakima Sunrise Rotary received a $7,500.00 grant to help pay for the costs of the project."

Delacombe said "people come to this piano on random nights and they will be playing Christmas music, they'll be playing pop music, they'll play classical."

There are 6 painted pianos through out Yakima at Single Hill Brewing, Valley Mall, Gleenwood Square, and Collab Coffee.

The ribbon cutting for the new piano at Collab Coffee is on Thursday, January, 23 2021 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.