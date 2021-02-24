More than $1 Million Available to Walla Walla Community College Students

WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla Community College has than $1 million available now to help students cover their education costs.
The immediate financial assistance is part of federal relief funds the college received from the U.S. government through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. WWCC will spend the money to support students and upgrade its technology infrastructure.
“We know that these are tough times for our students and their families,” WWCC President Chad Hickox said. “Even before COVID, a majority of our students relied upon some form of financial assistance. We’ll do everything we can to make sure cost is not an obstacle for our students.”
The federal support is in addition to funds currently available through existing financial aid programs and generous private donors to the WWCC Foundation. New and returning students, students pursuing degrees, and those enrolled in workforce training programs are all eligible for assistance.
The college is making it as easy as possible for students to apply at this link. Financial counselors will determine which aid program best fit a student’s situation and needs. Email questions to emergencyfunding@wwcc.edu.
Research by The HOPE Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University indicates students nationwide lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic and more sought emergency food assistance in 2020 than the year prior. Over the past year, the WWCC and the WWCC Foundation provided $1 million in scholarships, loans, and one-time emergency grants to help students cover tuition, books, and other costs.
The WWCC financial aid team also identified options for students who relied upon state- and federally-funded work-study programs, but who have lost income from their part-time jobs due to the stay-at-home order. Whenever possible, WWCC has invited students back to campus for hands-on workforce training or classes.
“We know that financial hardship holds many students back from starting or even finishing college,” Hickox said. “WWCC is here to help.”