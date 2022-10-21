KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE: 5:52 p.m.
Benton PUD has updated that around 200 customers are still currently without power, the rest have had power restored. Crews still do not know why the power outage occurred.
OCTOBER 21, 2022 4:09 p.m.
More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Kennewick area, according to Benton PUD.
An initial alert from the utility found customers were without power in north-central Kennewick beginning some time before 3:45 p.m.
As of 4 p.m., crews were assigned to investigate and repair the outage, but no cause was identified.
