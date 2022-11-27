More than 2,500 U.S. flights delayed amid severe weather during post-Thanksgiving travel
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

More than 2,500 flights into or out of U.S. airports were delayed as of late Sunday morning during the post-Thanksgiving travel rush as severe weather, including rain, heavy winds and snow, swept through major cities.

Nearly 55 million people were expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes this Thanksgiving weekend — “a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes,” according to AAA. In addition to the 2,564 flights delayed as of 2:30 p.m. ET, 63 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to FlightAware.com

Wind advisories were in place Sunday for about 14 million people across the Ohio Valley and Southeast, including Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Asheville, North Carolina.

A wind gust of 53 mph was reported early Sunday morning in Kentucky. Gusts this afternoon will range from 25 to 35 mph.

On Sunday morning, rain pounded the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes regions, threatening morning travel for cities such as Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

This cluster of rain will continue to move to the Northeast, bringing the heaviest downpours to New York City, Washington, D.C., and Boston early to mid-afternoon Sunday.

Rain will mainly end by late afternoon and early evening across the Northeast, but some scattered showers may linger late Sunday night into early Monday morning for parts of New England, with rain changing to snow for some across northern Maine.

Storm totals will range from 0.5 to 1.25 inches of rain across the eastern third of the country.

Another developing storm system has continued to bring heavy rain in addition to mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest this weekend with winter weather and storm alerts in place from Washington to Colorado, according to the weather service.

The heaviest snow on Sunday will fall on parts of the Cascades and northern Rockies with totals generally ranging from 2 to 7 inches, but snow accumulation of 15 inches or more is possible for higher elevations and mountain passes. It will also be quite windy, with gusts up to 65 mph possible, which will reduce visibility tremendously and make travel hazardous.

Snow from this system will dip south on Monday, impacting Utah, Wyoming and Colorado. Snowfall totals will range from 6 to 12 inches, with localized higher amounts possible in the higher elevations, according to the weather service. Wind gusts will also remain high in this region to start the week, with gusts around 30 to 50 mph.

Looking ahead, this storm system will bring an enhanced risk for severe weather across the Middle and Lower Mississippi Valley on Tuesday. 