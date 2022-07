UNITED STATES -

Mass shootings have been a main headline across the U.S. for the beginning of this year.

There have been more than 300 mass shootings in the first six months of 2022.

There have been 15 mass killings.

Non-profit research group Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an event where four or more people are shot.

The same group says there were 13 mass shootings over July 4th weekend alone.