More than 300 without power near Badger Canyon

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- UPDATE 10:27 p.m. According to Benton County PUD, Power has been restored to all customers affected.
If you are still experiencing an outage please call 1-888-582-2176
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
More than 300 Benton PUD customers near Goose Gap Road and Badger Canyon Road are experiencing a power outage.
According to the Benton PUD outage map, the power outage started at around 8:12 p.m.
The cause of the outage and the restoration time is unknown, Benton PUD said in a Facebook post.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.