More than 300 without power near Badger Canyon

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- UPDATE 10:27 p.m. According to Benton County PUD, Power has been restored to all customers affected. 

If you are still experiencing an outage please call 1-888-582-2176

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

More than 300 Benton PUD customers near  Goose Gap Road and Badger Canyon Road are experiencing a power outage. 

According to the Benton PUD outage map, the power outage started at around 8:12 p.m. 

The cause of the outage and the restoration time is unknown, Benton PUD said in a Facebook post. 

 This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.