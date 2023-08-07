More than 500 without power near Union Gap

UNION GAP, Wash. -- More than 500 Pacific Power customers are without power in Union Gap.
According to the Pacific Power outage map, 656 households, including the Yakima Police Station are currently out of power.
The power outage is affecting street lights in the area. Drivers are asked to travel with caution while power is restored.
Pacific Power crews are still investigating the cause and are looking to restore electricity before 4 p.m. today.
