TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
The freezing rain that fell Tuesday night has left icy conditions around the Columbia Basin and is causing some delayed starts for businesses and schools in the area.
City offices and facilities in West Richland will now open at 10 a.m.
Heritage University in Toppenish is currently running on a two-hour delay. Classes scheduled to start before 10 a.m. will now meet through Zoom.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the freezing rain overnight led to several crashes throughout the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley.
Yakima had 12 crashes.
Grandview had 18 crashes.
Kennewick saw 63 crashes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.