MORROW COUNTY, OR - The Morrow County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release on Wednesday, stating that Sheriff Kenneth Matlack supports President Trump's efforts on securing border funding, and that he "urge(s) residents to contact their Congressional representatives and express support for border security funding."

The release began by stating: "I support President Trump's address to the American people regarding the need for the immediate funding and construction of a border wall and I urge residents to contact their members of Congress from the state of Oregon to support funding and construction of the wall.

"We have a growing humanitarian and security crisis at our Southern Border, as President Trump outline in his address Tuesday night." The release then provided bullet points to support Sheriff Matlack's statement, as seen in the picture below.

The release went on to read: "We have been kicking the illegal immigration can down the road for decades now. I was a State Police Detective in 1986 when Congress said if President Reagan would grant amnesty to the unheard number of 3 million illegal aliens then Congress would provide the funds necessary to build a wall along the southern border. He agreed and three million illegal aliens received amnesty, but Congress didn't fund the wall and the border was not secured. Now we are talking about at least 12 million illegal aliens in our country and the border is still not secure.

"President Trump has presented Congress with a detailed proposal to secure the border and stop the criminal gangs, drug smugglers and human traffickers. The proposal was developed by law enforcement professionals and border agents at the Department of Homeland Security. The proposal from Homeland Security includes cutting-edge technology for detecting drugs, weapons and other illegal contraband.

"A border wall will quickly pay for itself. The cost of illegal drugs exceeds $500 billion a year - far more than the $5.7 billion that is requested from Congress."

Sheriff Matlack finishes his statement by saying "To every citizen: Please contact your Congressional representatives and tell them to finally - after all of these decades - secure our border and stop the devastation to our local communities with drugs and criminality."

Read the full release here: