MORROW COUNTY, WA - Morrow County received notification from the Governor’s Office and Oregon Health Authority that Governor Kate Brown approved Morrow County’s entry into Phase 1 of the State’s reopening plan on Thursday afternoon.
Earlier on Thursday, Governor Kate Brown announced that Morrow County’s reopening plan was pending further review by the Oregon Health Authority and the Governor’s Office. Morrow County officials spoke with State Officials on Thursday morning concerning our reopening plan. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed that they would consider the information we presented and will present that to the Governor for review after her press release on Thursday.
Morrow County has complied with the Governors Emergency Orders, Oregon Health Authority recommendations, and Federal recommendations since the beginning of the pandemic. Morrow County officials believe that Morrow County is prepared to reopen starting on May 15, along with the other 28 counties that received approval today.
Updated COVID-19 Cases