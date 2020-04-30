MORROW COUNTY, ORE - Morrow County Public Health has confirmed a seventh individual has tested positive for COVID-19. The new case is a household contact with a previously reported, positive COVID-19 Case. During Public Health investigations, any individual deemed to be at risk will be contacted.
Morrow County has reported positive cases in both North and South county. This is a reminder to follow physical distancing guidelines and wash hands often. If you are experiencing any illness, you should stay home, and stay in contact with your healthcare provider. If medical care is needed, call first.
The CDC recommends a non-medical face-mask, if you venture out for work or essential needs. This is for the protection of yourself as well as others. You can have the virus, and spread it to others, before you have any symptoms.
Morrow County Public Health wants to assure the public that screening and testing are continuing.