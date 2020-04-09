MORROW COUNTY, WA - Morrow County Public Health has confirmed two more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the Morrow County total to Five. During the Public Health Investigation both new cases had been identified and notified as being a contact from a previously reported, positive Morrow County COVID-19 case. Both individuals are self-isolating at home.
Morrow County has reported positive cases in both North and South county. This is a reminder to follow physical distancing guidelines, wash hands often, and to stay home.
The CDC recommends a non-medical face-mask, if you venture out for work or essential needs. This is for the protection of yourself as well as others. You can have the virus, and spread it to others, before you have any symptoms.
If you are experiencing any illness, you should stay home, and stay in contact with your healthcare provider. If medical care is needed, call first.
Stay Home – Save Lives