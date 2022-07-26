MORROW COUNTY, Wash. - On Saturday morning, Morrow County Sheriff’s Deputy, Collin Brill, made a traffic stop near the old mill in Heppner, on a driver who was showing signs of being impaired.
According to Morrow County Deputy's Office, the male driver initially stopped and the deputy noticed he was uncooperative and furious. The male left the scene, almost hitting the deputy and traveling into the oncoming lane of travel. He was traveling toward Lexington at a high rate of speed.
Deputy Brill called a pursuit and Deputy Dalton Garcia heard the radio traffic and headed toward Deputy Brill's location to assist. An Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper also headed in their direction for additional assistance.
Deputy Brill conducted a high-risk traffic stop in Lexington where the driver stopped and was held at gunpoint. Upon Deputy Garcia’s arrival, they attempted to take the suspect into custody. The driver was uncooperative and resisted. The Facebook statement from MCSO says they warned the male several times, but he continued to resist and a Taser was deployed.
He was taken into custody without further incident. EMS was called to evaluate the male after the Taser was deployed. He was cleared of any medical needs resulting from the incident.
The male driver was arrested by MCSO for reckless endanger another, attempt to elude, DUI, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Umatilla County Jail with no bail.
