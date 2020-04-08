MORROW COUNTY, WA - Morrow County Public Health has been notified of a third individual that has tested positive for COVID-19. This is not yet reflected in the state statistics. The individual recently relocated to Oregon from out of state, and was in Morrow County for a limited amount of time before being hospitalized out of county. This case is unrelated to the other positive cases in Morrow County. We already have positive cases in both North and South Morrow County. This is a reminder to follow physical distancing guidelines, wash hands often, and to stay home as much as possible. The investigation is on-going and any individual deemed to be at risk will be contacted.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any illness, you should stay home, and stay in contact with your healthcare provider. As you are aware, people without any symptoms, can have the virus and spread it to others. If medical care is needed, call first. Be extra cautious to limit your contact with people who are at higher risk for severe illness.
Morrow County Public Health wants to assure our citizens, that all precautions are being taken, and screening and testing are continuing.