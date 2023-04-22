BOARDMAN, Ore. —

Morrow County residents are seeking urgent help from state legislators after waiting over a year for a plan to lower the nitrate levels in the local drinking water.

Senior Organizer for Oregon Rural Action Nella Mae Parks says she helped Boardman residents travel to Salem to speak with legislative staff about the current issues in Morrow County.

Parks says the state is not taking the nitrate problem seriously.

“What’s really sad and what really has made people mad is the state has known about this issue for the last 30-years,” Parks says. “But most people who have been drinking this water have only known about it since testing began last March.”

Pearson is one of those 30-year residents. Pearson says he did not know the nitrate levels were high in his domestic well before he bought his property.

In the state of Oregon, it is required by law to test your well before selling your property, but it is only recommended to continue testing for health concerns.

Pearson says he has lost friends and neighbors from the contaminated water in the area. He says the lack of urgency from state leaders has disappointed him.

“You can drink it but it will kill ya,” Pearson says. “I didn’t know we lived in a third-world country here in the United States.”

Pearson says his domestic well tests at one of the highest levels in the county, around 60 milligrams per liter (mg/L or 60 parts per million).

The legal limit for drinking water in Oregon is no more than 10mg/L (or 10ppm).

Park says the group is appreciative of the help from the state, but wishes it was something more active rather than discussions.

“We’re not arguing the state has done nothing,” Parks says. “But their response is not an emergency response to an emergency situation.”

“That’s what it is!” Pearson says. “It’s an emergency. These people [legislators] don’t understand. They don’t have to drink this water. There are a lot of people around the area that are really sick. We need to get something done.”

Parks says the group tested the water from Morrow County in front of the legislators at the capitol and spoke their peace, but feel they have nowhere else to turn for getting their message to Governor Tina Kotek.

“When you tell a legislator or the Governor or the Governor’s staff or an agency, ‘Hey, these people have no access to water, today!’” Parks says. “I don’t know what else we can say there are no other magic words.”

“Our county commissioners, our port directors, our senators, representatives, we got to get something done,” Pearson says. “They better pay attention because the voters are fed up with their BS. Their bull—. Because that’s what it is.”

Parks and Pearson tell me they have heard from Senator Wyden and Senator Merkley who say the nitrate levels in Morrow County are unacceptable.

Morrow County is having a session on the current nitrate levels in its water at 6 p.m. on May 24th.