Morrow County School District plans to approve new superintendent contract

MORROW COUNTY, Ore. —
The Morrow County School District board of directors has selected the districts next superintendent, Mr. Mathew Combe. He has worked in the district for over 17 years, with positions including elementary principal, Director of Alternative Education, Director of Maintenance and Facilities, and currently serves as the Principal of Heppner Junior-Senior High School.
Thirteen people applied for the position. Three finalists made it to meetings with district staff, community members and students. Further interviews and reference checks were completed before Combe was eventually offered the job.
Combe and the board are negotiating his contract, which they intend to approve this April. Following the approval, Combe would start as the school district superintendent this July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.