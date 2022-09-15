BOARDMAN, Ore.-
Oregon Rural Action and Boardman community members will host a Safe Rural Water Community Meeting on Thursday, September, 15th, from 6-7 p.m. at Sam Boardman Elementary School.
In June Morrow County declared a water emergency. Tonight's meeting will update the county, state, and potential federal response to that emergency and the ongoing problem of nitrates in the areas drinking water.
According to an Oregon Rural Action Press Release, Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty will update the county's response to providing access to safe water for residents whose wells tested high for nitrates.
U.S. Senator Merkley will update the federal response to the water emergency.
Community members will offer testimonies and request state support to develop a coordinated response to the water emergency that identifies each resident with a well and offers alternative sources of drinking water.
