SALEM, Ore.-
The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office (OSFM) has announced $2.7 million in funding of wildfire risk reduction projects in 25 Oregon counties, including Morrow.
"We are happy to have the money to implement our planned work,” Heppner Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Rhea said.
According to the OSFM the one-time investment will promote wildfire-specific community risk reduction efforts, community education, defensible space projects, home assessments, media campaigns, signage, fuel mitigation programs, and grant funds.
Morrow County will use the funding to help landowners with defensible space projects and educate community members about best practices. Project managers plan to host yard debris pick-up events and help with defensible space work according to OSFM's press release.
“Projects all over the state are worthy of this funding, and we appreciate the investment and the attention from the OSFM in rural communities," said Chief Rhea.
Oregon counties receiving OSFM funds:
Baker, Benton, Clackamas, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Wallowa, Wheeler, Yamhill.
