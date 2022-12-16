MOSCOW, Idaho, —
Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students.
MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they're calling "critical cameras" from before and after the murders.
"Investigators continue to comb through hours and hours of digital content submitted by businesses, homes, and the public," says Moscow PD.
The department is still looking for a white Hyundai Elantra last seen in the area the night of the murders on November 13th.
Mosco PD posted a video online with Chief James Fry, who reiterates the need to speak with whomever was in the car that night.
Chief Fry and Moscow PD say the investigation will NOT slow down with the holidays approaching.
Any videos or digital media can be submitted at fbi.gov/moscowidaho or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.
No other new information has been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.