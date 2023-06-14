MOSES LAKE, Wash.- A three-month investigation into a 28-year-old Moses Lake man has ended with him in custody after finding 19 devices with pornographic images of children.
Justin Erdmann was arrested on Thursday morning at a pre-planned traffic stop as he was driving home from work. A search warrant was served where the devices were found with enough evidence to charge him.
The Moses Lake Police Department says Erdmann has been distributing photos and videos of local children. MLPD says it is looking into the recipients.
He has been taken to the Grant County Jail for charges including possession and distribution of explicit images of children.
His devices are still being examined and more counts are expected when results are available. There is a chance Erdmann can be federally charged.
