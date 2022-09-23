Moses Lake man arrested for wife's murder in PA

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Not long after issuing a nationwide extradition warrant for Charles Bergman, 54, for the first-degree murder of his wife, Theresa, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshals Service for help finding him. Through a collaborative effort, along with the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Bergman was tracked down in New Stanton, Pennsylvania on September 23.

U.S. Marshals took Bergman into custody without incident, according to LCSO. He will be extradited back to Washington.

“While our hearts are heavy and remain with the family, we are pleased he was taken into custody quickly and that nobody else was hurt in the process,” said LCSO on Facebook.

