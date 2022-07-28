Moses Lake man charged with DUI after crash near Burbank

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 37-year-old man from Moses Lake is being charged with Driving Under the Influence and second degree Negligent Driving after a collision on SR 12 around 8:30 p.m. on July 27.
The Moses Lake man was driving west on SR 12, about seven miles east of Burbank near the SR 730 junction. He had a 26-year-old passenger from Richland with him.
At the time, a 42-year-old female from Touchet was driving east on SR 12, approaching the same junction. The man crossed over the center line while trying to make the curve. This caused his Ford F-150 to hit the woman’s Dodge Ram.
The two people inside the F-150 were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. Neither was wearing their seatbelt. The truck was totaled, but the other was only damaged. The woman was uninjured and had been wearing her seatbelt.
The Washington State Patrol reported the cause as a DUI.
