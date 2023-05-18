MOSES LAKE, Wash.- A 30-year-old Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 140 months of federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Irbin Martinez-Santacruz is a documented gang member and was found to be part of the Lil Valley Lokotes, a street gang tied to the Surenos, negotiating with an undercover agent with the ATF to sell drugs.
The co-defendant in Martinez-Santacruz's case was found to be selling large amounts of meth and participating in shootings that happened in the Moses Lake area.
The 30-year-old was identified after selling drugs to the agent three different times.
District Judge Thomas O. Rice issued the sentencing on May 17, citing Martinez-Santacruz's involvement with two co-defendants who took guilty pleas in similar cases.
“As a result of the ATF investigation into the Lil Valley Loketes, which are affiliated with the Surenos, our community is a safer place," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. "This organization was responsible for a number of shooting incidents in and around the Moses Lake area. I’m grateful for the excellent work our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, as well as that of AUSA Pat Cashman, who worked together to bring Mr. Martinez-Santacruz to justice.”
Martinez-Santacruz will also serve five years of federal supervision after his release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.