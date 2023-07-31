Moses Lake motorcycle crash

Image curtesy of Moses Lake Police Department Facebook

MOSES LAKE, Wash.- Moses Lake Police Department are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on West Broadway.

According to MLPD, The crash occurred on the 1100 block of West Broadway.

Police will be on scene for several hours according to MLPD. Please avoid the area if possible.

MLPD is asking any witnesses to call MLPD officer Boyd at (509) 762-1160.