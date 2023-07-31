MOSES LAKE, Wash.- Moses Lake Police Department are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on West Broadway.
According to MLPD, The crash occurred on the 1100 block of West Broadway.
Police will be on scene for several hours according to MLPD. Please avoid the area if possible.
MLPD is asking any witnesses to call MLPD officer Boyd at (509) 762-1160.
PROSSER, Wash.- One person was hospitalized after a crash in the westbound lanes of I-82 near milepost 77 on July 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.