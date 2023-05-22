MOSES LAKE, Wash.- Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash on the 700 block of N. Rockport St. shortly after 6 p.m. on May 21.
According to Moses Lake Police the 18-year-old driver of the car lost control on Valley Rd and crashed through a fence and into a house. A driver behind the suspect recorded the incident and provided footage to the police.
After crashing the suspect attempted to run from the scene, but was stopped by witnesses until Moses Lake Police arrived.
The suspect was detained on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run according to Moses Lake Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.