Moses Lake police searching for drive-by shooting suspect

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police Department is searching for a suspect(s) who injured three people in a drive-by shooting on Friday night.

It happened on the 1500 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Police say the victims were in a car when the suspect started shooting.

The victims are all between 14 and 18 years old.

One of them was transported to a hospital.

Police believe the shooting was gang related. If you have any information, Moses Lake PD asks you to give them a call.