WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Over $2 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan will be distributed to school districts in Washington through the Federal Communications Commissions Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF).
The ECF commits federal funds so support schools and libraries in providing digital tools and services to communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Even before the pandemic, access to reliable, high-speed internet was absolutely a necessity for students-and it has only become more true these past few years," Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) said in announcing the funding.
The broadband funding for Washington will go to the Mount Vernon School District, Moses Lake School District and Highline School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.