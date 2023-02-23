OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington state Senate has unanimously approved Senate Bill 5113 sponsored by Senator Judy Warnick (R-Moses Lake) concerning licensing regulations at the dental school at the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima.
“Allowing this kind of licensure reform will help Pacific Northwest University of Health attract the talent they need to meet the needs of the Yakima area and beyond," Warnick said of SB5113.
Currently out-of-state faculty moving to Washington to teach at dental schools or in accredited dental programs face strict barriers and licensing requirements.
Under current state law, other dental schools in Washington are able to provide waivers to attract prospective out-of-state faculty according to a Senate Republican Caucus press release.
SB5113 would allow accredited dental schools to request the temporary licensure for out-of-state faculty who have accepted employment at the respective school. It would also provide parity between the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences dental school and other schools in the state according to today's press release.
"I’m pleased the Senate has approved my proposal to help educate more dental professionals,” said Senator Warnick.
SB5113 now heads to the state House for consideration.
