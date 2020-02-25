MOSES LAKE, WA - A Moses Lake police sergeant arrested two men for smoking heroin while parked on the side of a road, after a resident called police to report suspicious activity.
On Monday night, the resident called police to report the suspicious vehicle parked in their neighborhood. The sergeant arrived at about 9 p.m. and was approaching the vehicle when he saw 23-year-old Christian Martinez of Richland lighting up heroin in the driver's seat.
Martinez and his passenger, 26-year-old Satara Barrientoz of Moses Lake, were taken into custody and found to be in possession of heroin. They were booked into the Grant County Jail on possession charges.
The vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant for additional evidence.