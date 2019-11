MOSES LAKE, WA - The Hometown Harvest Food Drive is coming up on Saturday, December 7th... but you don't have to wait until then to donate!

Students at Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake donated twenty-three $12 Hunger Bags this week!

You can donate by dropping off non-perishable food items at the NBC Right Now station or by purchasing a Hunger Bag at any Safeway or Albertsons stores. There are $10 and $12 bags available.

All donations go to Northwest Harvest to help families in our area.