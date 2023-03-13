WARDEN, Wash.-
Warden Police arrested a 22-year-old woman for alleged sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old boy.
Warden Police have been investigating the case since February 16. The alleged misconduct started in 2021, when the victim was 13 and the suspect was 21. The victim reportedly told a forensic investigator that he had sex with the suspect at his home and at her house and that they also shared explicit photos.
According to Warden Police a search warrant was served at the suspect's home on March 3 and digital evidence was recovered, including explicit images and video of the suspect and victim engaged in sexual intercourse.
The suspect was arrested on March 6 in Moses Lake and booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape of a child.
According to Warden Police the suspect worked at Warden High School as a substitute teacher and for GEARUp, a federal program through WSU to help low-income students prepare for college.
Warden Police do not believe that any of the alleged misconduct took place on school district grounds at this time.
