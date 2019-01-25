MOSES LAKE, WA - Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) arrested a 26-year-old Moses Lake woman on Thursday who had shown up at prior undercover drug deals with her children in the car.
Lilian M. Cushman had been under investigation and INET had made several previous undercover drug buys from her. During those drug buys, her children, ages one and eight, accompanied her.
INET served a search warrant on her vehicle and at her home on Carswell Drive in Larson/North Moses Lake on Thursday morning. Detectives seized several ounces of meth and a large amount of cash.
Cushman was lodged in the Grant County Jail for suspicion of multiple counts of possession of drugs with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance in a school zone, and involving a person under the age of eighteen in a controlled substance transaction.
Her children were taken into the care of Child Protective Services.