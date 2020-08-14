PROSSER, OR - Tuesday, Mosquitoes in North Prosser tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a Facebook post by Benton County Mosquito Control.

Residents are urged to take appropriate precautions in order to avoid the risk of infection.

Appropriate precautions include:

using EPA approved insect repellent

avoiding being outdoors during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

wearing protective clothing such as long sleeved shirts and pants

preventing mosquitoes from entering your home by keeping doors closed and making sure windows have tight fitting screens.

This follows another positive test of West Nile Virus in Benton County reported in July.

You can find a map of confirmed WNV+ areas at the following link:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1Bj6g0qfE1SsFt4UDIrrFgLXxzq8&ll=46.128575982313976%2C-119.57485093789063&z=10