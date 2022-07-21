Most car wrecks in Yakima caused by human error

YAKIMA, Wash. - On your morning drive to work you've probably noticed other people on the road distracted or even witnessed someone run a red light. This is an all too common scene in the city of Yakima.
According to Yakima Police Department Patrol Captain Shawn Boyle, these common occurrences have lead to many crashes. The city of Yakima reported 1751 crashes from April 2021 to September 2021.
"Anything that takes your attention away from the roadway could potentially lead to a collision," Captain Boyle said.
This includes putting on makeup while driving, eating or having pets jump on you.
The most common causes of deadly crashes are speeding and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
"Our incidents last year, I think 60% involved either an impaired driver or impaired pedestrian or cyclist," Captain Boyle said.
Three hundred eighty-one tickets were given to people for DUIs in 2021 or physical control.
Captain Boyle said if you plan to drink when you got out it's important to make a plan to get home that doesn't involve you driving.
"Most of the people that go out impaired don't plan to hurt someone but they lose control of their vehicle," he said.
Some wrecks can be caused by dangerous intersections or the layout of a roadway. If traffic data shows multiple crashes are happening in one area, city engineers review it.
According to Dan Nickoloff the Supervisor for the Traffic Division at Yakima Public Works, engineers look into whether the crashes were deadly, what the causes of the crashes are and if anything can be done to make the area safer.
"Can we add more signage, add strips, speed bump strips? Some cases even a signal or roundabout," Nickoloff said.
Right now, there are a couple projects in the works to make the roadways safer including adding speed monitors on 48th and Washington Avenue and an extra lane. The light bulbs in the traffic lights are also getting upgraded to bigger ones on Yakima Avenue to help with energy consumption and visibility. However, Nickoloff said that likely won't stop people from running red lights.
"The thing about it is drivers got to pay attention," Nickoloff said.
He said most car crashes are human error and it's important for everyone to do their part to prevent them.
"They need to be paying attention to when they're driving on their devices I see it everyday all over town," Nickoloff said.
