The family of one of four University of Idaho students killed in a stabbing attack last fall wanted to celebrate her birthday by remembering the joy she brought others. Madison Mogen’s family created Maddie May Day, urging people to commit random acts of kindness in Mogen’s memory every May 25. The idea quickly spread, and on Thursday the Maddie May Day hashtag and stories of kind acts began spreading across social media. One person donated to a military charity in Mogen's name, another surprised her grandmother with a bouquet of flowers. Other people brought coffee or donuts to coworkers. Mogen's father, Ben Mogen, says he just wants people to remember his daughter in the best way they can.