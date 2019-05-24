Mother of student assaulted at Pilot Rock High School speaks out

PILOT ROCK, OR - A 15-year-old boy was assaulted at Pilot Rock High School in Oregon on May 7, 2019.

The assault happened on school property around 3:00 p.m. Police say two students had been in a fight at a Walmart on Sunday before this all happened.

Keith Burke sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to a hospital in Portland, he is now back home recovering.

18-year-old Justin J. Smith was arrested for assault in the second degree. He was being held at the Umatilla County Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

After Keith was assaulted on school campus, it wasn't until hours later he was taken to a hospital where things took a turn for the worse.

"Within 20 minutes of us getting there he started having a seizure and then they came back and said he had a fractured skull," says Amanda Burke, mother of the victim.

Amanda says she took so long getting him there because no one at the school notified her of what had happened. It wasn't until days later that the school made contact, and it was to tell her Keith had been suspended.

"I wanted to know why the school hadn't called me," says Amanda. "I got a letter in the mail saying he had been suspended and I wanted to know why when he hadn't hit anybody back he was hit from behind."

Amanda says for six months, Keith asked school officials to separate him and Justin, but the school didn't act.

Keith who is back home recovering and getting better every day just wants to be back at school playing basketball.

Amanda says going forward the family will be pressing charges against Justin, and as far as the school goes, she wants them to pay better attention to the students so something like this never happens again.

After a week of reaching out to the school about this incident, we finally got ahold of Superintendent Steve Staniak who said no comment.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update this story when we know more.