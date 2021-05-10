PASCO, WA - Mother's Day isn't just celebrated on the second Sunday of May. For Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala, Mother's Day is celebrated May 10th, both in those countries and right here in the United States.
'I celebrate Mexican Mother's Day to keep the tradition of our cultural heritage." says Just Roses, Flowers, and More florist, Gisella Vazquez.
A tradition that goes back almost 100 years ago. During a time of political empowerment that women were gaining, the holiday was created in May 1922 by Mexican journalist Rafael Alducin who founded May 10th to be the day Mexico would honor mothers. Since then, the May 10th Mother's Day has spread to also Salvadoran and Guatemalan cultures and households.
"Our Mexican Mother's Day always falls on May 10th no matter what. But this year, both Mother's Days were back to back so we were exhausted." says Vazquez.
Exhausted because on Sunday, they beat they're store record in over 30 years, selling over 230 bouquets of flowers. Today, that number continued to grow for the Latino Mothers Day holiday.
"We had a line out there door that we actually had to stop taking orders for a bit just to catch up." says store florist, Sonja Rogers.
With a shortage of flowers in Tri-Cities, that didn't stop Just Roses from making great business for both Mother's Day holidays.