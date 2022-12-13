BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Robert Suarez was sixteen when he was convicted of killing Kiona-Benton teacher and coach Bob Mars in 2005.
Based on a new state law that the courts should consider a defendant's young age in sentencing decisions Suarez recently filed a motion for resentencing.
A hearing on the motion was held in Benton County on December 13.
Prosecutor Andy Miller, who prosecuted the original murder case back in 2005, argued against the motion to resentence.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, the widow and children of Bob Mars gave powerful victim impact statements at the hearing.
The Judge ruled in favor of the Prosecutor's Office and denied Suarez's motion for resentencing.
