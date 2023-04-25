Rep. Zooey Zephyr
Photos courtesy of Montana.gov

HELENA, MT- On Tuesday evening, Rep. Zooey Zephyr shared a letter that she had received from the Office of the Speaker of the House.

In the tweet, Zephyr says she was informed that she’d been told she'd get the chance to speak during The House Floor Session.

The letter from the Speaker says a motion will be made regarding her "conduct" on the House floor.

The letter says the body of the House will determine whether she violated the rights of the rest of the Representatives.

The proceedings will also determine whether or not disciplinary action will be taken against Rep. Zephyr. 

The letter also states that the gallery will be closed during this session.

 After Zephyr's tweet, House Minority Leader Kim Abbott released a statement saying:

"The Republicans are doubling down on their agenda of running roughshod over Montanans' rights -- to free expression, to peaceful protest, to equal justice under the law. Montana Democrats will hold them accountable for every step they take in escalating their anti-democratic agenda."

This is a developing story tune into Nonstop Local for the latest information. 