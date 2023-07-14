Crash map of motorcycle accident on SR 240

RICHLAND, Wash.- At 3:57 p.m. an motorcycle crash was reported near milepost 38 on the eastbound side of SR 240. 

According to a report from Washington State Patrol a driver of a motorcycle Joshua Elliott, 30 left the roadway and was ejected out of the motorcycle. 

When WSP arrived to the crash it was determined that Elliott was deceased at the scene. 

No other injuries have been reported at this time

Cause is still under investigation according to WSP. 