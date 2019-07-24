RICHLAND, WA - A 24-year-old man is on life support at Harborview Medical Center after being involved in a motorcycle accident, Richland Police say.
On July 21 at about 7:55 p.m., Brendon Scott Moore, 24, from Spokane County was traveling north on Steptoe Street on his motorcycle when he failed to merge at the intersection of Tapteal Drive, RPD officer investigation reveals. The motorcycle struck a curb, where Moore lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.
Police say several people nearby started to give lifesaving measures to Moore until Richland Fire Department arrived on scene.
Moore suffered life threatening injuries and is currently at Harborview Medical Center on life support. Police believe at this time that speed and alcohol may have played a role in this collision. The investigation is ongoing.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Moore and any incurring expenses as a result of the accident. The GoFundMe states that Moore "suffered a severed spinal column, bilateral collar bone fractures and shoulder fracture." A Tuesday update states that after testing, no brain activity was detected.
You can find the GoFundMe page here: https://bit.ly/2ZbdQCW