RICHLAND, WA - A 24-year-old man is on life support at Harborview Medical Center after being involved in a motorcycle accident, Richland Police say.

On July 21 at about 7:55 p.m., Brendon Scott Moore, 24, from Spokane County was traveling north on Steptoe Street on his motorcycle when he failed to merge at the intersection of Tapteal Drive, RPD officer investigation reveals. The motorcycle struck a curb, where Moore lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected.