MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore.-
A Milton-Freewater Police officer patrolling around 2:19 a.m. Sunday, October, 2, spotted a red and black Honda motorcycle fail to obey a traffic stop.
The officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the driver sped away.
According to a Milton-Freewater Police Press Release, the police officer pursued the motorcycle and further observed the driver ignore multiple stop signs.
The motorcycle eventually crashed into a fence at 19 Andrea Street. The police officer was then informed that the motorcycle was reported as stolen out of Walla Walla on May, 11.
The driver of the motorcycle was arrested on suspicion of eluding police, reckless driving, unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a bench warrant.
