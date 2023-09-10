KENNEWICK, Wash. - According to a tweet from Benton County Fire District 1, a motorcycle crash has closed the intersection of South Oak Street and East 27th Avenue.
One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.
The intersection is closed until further notice while the Benton County Sheriff's Office investigates.
