KENNEWICK, Wash.-
UPDATE APRIL 15 4:05 A.M.
According to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, 21-year-old Elias Cervantes Jr. was driving his motorcycle too fast when he lost control and was tossed from the motorcycle.
Elias hit a concrete sign and was unconscious when first responders arrived.
KPD officers provided first aid, KFD then responded and pronounced Elias dead.
The crash is still under investigation.
UPDATE APRIL 14 9:32 P.M.
Fire crews have confirmed that the incident was a single vehicle crash that happened at 6:51 p.m.
Crews are still investigating.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE APRIL 14 7:49 P.M.
Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Paul Parish Drive.
The incident happened between the east boat launch and the skate park.
Kennewick Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
