Motorcycle crash on the Blue Bridge, traffic is backed up on NB 395

KENNEWCIK, WA - Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating an injury, motorcycle collision on the Blue Bridge.

Traffic is backed up for a couple miles northbound. Initial reports were that someone lost a bicycle and traffic was slowing to try to avoid hitting the debris.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

