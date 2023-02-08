GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-
A motorcyclist travelling west on SR24 drove off the road near milepost 50 near the Vernita Bridge on the Grant County side of the river and the driver laid by the side of the road for an unknown period of time.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the motorcycle crashed about 100 yards off the road. The driver was found in a ditch on the morning of February 7.
According to WSP Trooper Collin Cumaravel the driver reported that they thought they had been laying in the ditch for a "couple of days."
The WSP contacted the driver's wife who told Troopers that she had talked to him on the night of February 6, the night before he was found.
The driver was on his way home from Oregon and intoxicants do not appear to have been a factor in the crash according to the WSP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.