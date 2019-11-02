Motorcycle group donates hundreds of coats for kids

KENNEWICK, WA- Close to 100 motorcyclists with the Bandidos Motorcycle Club stopped by Saturday and dropped off hundreds of coats for the Coats For Kids Coat Drive.

This is not the first time the group has donated. Brad "Boom Boom" Barrett said they have given coats to the drive for the past seven years.

Barrett said they make it their priority to come back and donate more coats every year.

"We're part of the community... we live here. Our neighbors might need a coat, their kids might not be able to stay warm this winter, and if we can help do that what a wonderful thing to be able to do," Barrett said.

If you'd like to help out and donate you can drop off a new or gently used coat at our station or at one of the donation barrels located throughout the Tri-cities and Yakima.

