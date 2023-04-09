RICHLAND, Wash.--- Two people are recovering in the hospital after a motorcycle versus truck crash in Richland, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP says the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 240 and Duportail on April 9, just before 6 p.m.

 Troopers say the motorcycle was heading east on 240 when a Toyota RAV4 was heading west and turned left onto Duportail.

 WSP says the motorcyclist failed to yield and hit the truck.