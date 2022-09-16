Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave. and W Lincoln Ave.
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

YAKIMA, Wash.-

A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash.

Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries. 

The Driver of the car, 34-year-old male was heading south on Custer Ave and failed to stop. 

Police officers believe speed was a factor for the motorcycle. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.